Six Planets align on Jan 21, Seven on Feb 28 in rare astral event

In a rare celestial phenomenon called 'Planetary Parade', six planets will align with each other on January 21, and in a still mesmerizing scene, seven planets will similarly aligned with each other on February 28, 2025

Saturday January 18, 2025 0:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Simulated view of the Moon and planetary alignment from mid-northern latitude on June, 2022. (astronomerswithoutborders.org)]

In a rare celestial phenomenon called “Planetary Parade”, six planets will align with each other on January 21, and in a still mesmerizing scene, seven planets will similarly aligned with each other on February 28, 2025.

The six planets to form the planetary parade in January 2025 are Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Among the six planets four - Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, will be the most distinct planets during the parade, especially around January 21. These planets can be seen with the naked eye, shining brighter than any other stars in the night sky.

On the other hand, Uranus and Neptune, due to their distance and lower brightness, will require binoculars or a telescope for observation, providing a clearer view of these distant planets, as reported by scimag.news.

7-planetary parade

A seven-planetary parade, also called as planetary conjunction, will occur on February 28, 2025 when Mercury will join the already aligned planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

According to Chrisphin Karthick, a Scientist at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the peak phase of the ‘planetary parade’ has begun and will last until January 21.

“However, it will continue to be visible in the Bengaluru sky until February 13, 2025”, Karthick said.

“People can also use apps like Stellarium, Star Walk, and SkyPortal to locate the positions of these planets”, he added.

On January 17 and 18, Venus and Saturn will have a close encounter, appearing only about 2 degrees apart in the southwestern sky. Saturn will have a magnitude of 0.6, while Venus, the evening star, will shine at a magnitude of -4.7.

“Not once in 396bn years’ event”

The alignments of the planets – six in January and seven in February, 2025, are not “once in 396 billion years’ event” as claimed by some users on social media.

Though a spectacular sight, the planetary alignment is not something out of the ordinary, nor is it irregular or a weird phenomenon.

In fact in June 2022 , five planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn already in conjunction were joined by Moon and appeared like a string of pearls spread out from close to the horizon.

Similar planetary conjunction or planet parade was also seen in 2004.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.