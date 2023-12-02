Microsoft Copilot adoption to surge after general availability

[Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introducing Copilot (File Photo/Microsoft)]
San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft is optimistic that Copilot adoption will see dramatic surge after it is made generally available.
Launched in preview mode February this year, Copilot in Windows - formerly Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise, is an AI-powered intelligent assistant that helps users get answers and inspirations from across the web, supports creativity and collaboration, and helps them focus on the task at hand.
People around the world embraced Copilot after its launch in preview as their everyday AI companion. It’s been used to generate billions of prompts and responses, helping people be more creative and productive in their lives, the tech giant said in a blog post Friday December 01, 2023.
“With Copilot now generally available, organizations and users can feel even more confident adopting it as part of their daily workflows”, Microsoft said.
Copilot with commercial data protection is now backed by the Universal Commercial License Terms for Online Services to align with other Microsoft commercial online services.
“These terms include Microsoft’s Customer Copyright Commitment (CCC), which enables customers to take advantage of Microsoft’s Copilot services without worrying about copyright claims”, the company said.
Copilot offers access to powerful AI models such as GPT-4 and up-to-date information with cited sources, according to the company.
“When eligible users sign in with an eligible work or school account (Microsoft Entra ID), they receive commercial data protection at no additional cost, which means prompts and responses are not saved, Microsoft has no eyes on access, and data is not used to train the underlying Large Language Model (LLM),” Microsoft said in a blog post on Friday.
Also, Microsoft Copilot was earlier available only for devices running Windows 11. The tech giant had earlier let Windows 10 users also to try the Copilot.
To use the feature, users with eligible devices will need to install a Release Preview build that includes access to the AI-powered Copilot.
