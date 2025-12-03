Samsung Unpacks Galaxy Z TriFold: What's New?

Samsung Electronics Tuesday unpacked Galaxy Z TriFold - its first three fold smartphone powered by new features to fill the gaps in AI era

“Galaxy Z TriFold takes premium performance and experience of an ultra phone to the next level by unfolding twice to reveal the most immersive screen on a phone, providing ultimate productivity of mobile workspace and cinematic viewing”, Samsung said while launching the latest 3-fold phone.

Galaxy Z TriFold is an engineering masterpiece built using the most advanced foldable technologies optimized for the unique demands of a multi-folding design.

“Its slim profile ensures the portability of a premium phone that provides ultra performance and, when unfolded twice, it reveals an immersive 10-inch display1 that elevates productivity and cinematic viewing — offering a best-in-class mobile experience never before seen in any other form factor”, Samsung said.

Galaxy Z TriFold Specification

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold measures just 3.9 mm at its thinnest point and weighs just 309 grams.

It delivers flagship-level performance powered by the customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy running on Android 16 One UI 8 operating system, and a 200 MP camera.

The phone features the biggest battery Samsung has ever had in a foldable phone. The 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system has been placed in each of 3 panels of the device for balanced power delivery and all-day endurance. Combined with 45 W super-fast charging, Galaxy Z TriFold lets users stream, create and work without limits.

The phone comes in two variants - 16 GB memory with 1 TB internal storage and 16 GB memory with 512 GB internal storage. Available color is crafted black.

Offer Price and Availability

Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to be available for purchase in Korea from December 12, 2025, followed by other markets including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the U.S.

At launch, Galaxy Z TriFold will be offered at select retail stores in respective launch countries for hands-on discovery of this exciting new device and in-store assistance.

Customers who purchase Galaxy Z TriFold can get a 6-month trial on Google AI Pro, with access to powerful features in the Gemini app like video generation powered by Veo3, plus 2TB of secure cloud storage.

Samsung has not revealed the price of the new phone but said every Galaxy Z TriFold purchaser will be eligible for a one-time 50 percent discount on display repair costs.

