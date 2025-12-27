Meet Mohammed Haris: The Owner of Al Hind Air, India's latest airline

The Al Hind Air, owned and promoted by T. Mohammed Haris, has finally obtained the much needed No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation granted the NOC to AlHind Air to fly in India along with FlyExpress on December 24, 2025.

The Ministry’s approval to AlHind Air and FlyExpress comes at the backdrop of massive disruption faced by IndiGo, India’s largest airline, which recently cancelled more than 4,000 flights due to an acute crew shortage, highlighting the vulnerabilities of a highly concentrated aviation market.

India’s domestic aviation market is currently dominated by two players — IndiGo and Air India. The two airlines together control nearly 90% of the total market share. IndiGo alone accounts for over 60%, while Air India holds close to 30%.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to AlHind Air and FlyExpress, marke the first formal step toward their entry into the domestic aviation space.

The move is aimed at reducing India’s heavy dependence on a limited number of carriers and to introduce greater competition, stability, and choice for air travelers.

AlHind Air: A Brief Profile

AlHind Air is owned by Calicut based Al Hind Group of Companies. Al Hind Group, established around three decades ago, is one of the largest organisations in India’s hospitality and travel industry.

With offices and partners in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh and Kuwait, the company has managed to serve a diverse clientele from different parts of the world.

The group, initially launched as Alhind Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd in 1992, extends its service network to 130 locations in India and abroad with a turnover of more than INR 20,000 crore and served over 1 million customers as of 2023, according to the group’s websites.

The Al Hind Group and AlHind Air are owned by Mohammed Haris Thattarathil or simply T. Mohammed Haris.

Who is T. Mohammed Haris?

Mohammed Haris Thattarathil or Mohammad Haris, is the Founder, Chairman and Promoter of the Al Hind Group, which has extensive experience in travel services, air ticketing (handling ~₹600 crore monthly), tours, foreign exchange, and more.

Harris comes from a humble family background in Kerala, started with a small travel office.

Born in Calicut, Haris completed his education with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts (BA History and Economics) and a degree in Pharmacology.

Haris is Founder General Secretary of the Indian Haj Umrah Association. Back in 2021, the Airports Authority of India has nominated him as a member representing the Travel and Tourism Community to the Calicut Airport Advisory Committee.

Haris plans to launch AlHind as a regional commuter airline with an initial fleet of 3 ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft that will later scale up the fleet to seven ATRs within a year of launch.

Al Hind Air is likely to start operations in 2026 with a focus on domestic routes in southern India with Kochi as the main hub, connecting cities like Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, and other Kerala airports.

AlHind Air also plans expansion to international destinations, especially Gulf countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, leveraging the group's strong ties there and considering the huge number of NRIs residing in these countries.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]



