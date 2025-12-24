Vince Zampella, Call of Duty and Battlefield creator, dies in Ferrari crash

Vince Zampella, the co-creator of the globally successful video games Call of Duty and Battlefield , has died in a crash while he was driving his Ferrari sports car

Vince Zampella, the co-creator of the globally successful video games Call of Duty and Battlefield , has died in a crash while he was driving his Ferrari sports car.

Confirming the crash, gaming giant Electronic Arts said Zampella, 55, died while driving his Ferrari on the scenic Angeles Crest Highway near Los Angeles Sunday December 21, 2025.

Cause of crash under investigation

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the vehicle went off the road for unknown reasons, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed in flames.

The CHP added that both the driver and a passenger, who was ejected from the vehicle, died from their injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Videos shared by witnesses online showed the crushed cherry-red Ferrari engulfed in flames on the mountain road.

What is Vince Zampella known for?

Infinity Ward Co-foundeder Zampella was a prominent developer and executive whose studios created some of the world’s best-selling video games. He was widely regarded as an innovator in first-person military shooter games.

Earlier this year, his video game Battlefield 6 set a new sales record for the franchise. At the time, Zampella expressed gratitude for the success, saying the team never took such moments for granted.

The Battlefield franchise has attracted more than 100 million players over the past two decades across its various editions.

Call of Duty continues to exceed that milestone, with more than 100 million active monthly players.

Zampella in an interview with gaming site IGN back in 2016 reflected on the franchise’s popularity. He said that while developers dream of success, they are never fully prepared for that level of global impact.

After a high-profile departure from Activision in 2010, Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment, leading development of Titanfall (2014), Titanfall 2 (2016), Apex Legends (2019), and the Star Wars Jedi series (Fallen Order and Survivor).

Electronic Arts, where he oversaw DICE LA (later Ripple Effect Studios) and took charge of the Battlefield franchise in 2021, and studios like Respawn, Infinity Ward, and Battlefield expressed grief and mourned Zampella tragic death, highlighting his visionary leadership and lasting legacy in gaming.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic