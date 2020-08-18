logo
JEE Main Sept 2020 Admit Card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Tuesday August 18, 2020 6:57 AM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Main Admit Card download

JEE Main September 2020 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday released on JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the students who will appear for the important exams in the month of September.

NTA released the JEE Main Admit Card hours after the Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition seeking postponement of JEE Main in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Steps to download JEE Main January 2020 Admit Card

  1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on download JEE Main Admit Card on the bottom of the home page.
  3. Log in using Application ID and password.
  4. Click on the appropriate link to download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket.
  5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.

JEE Main 2020 was originally scheduled in April. It was however postponed and rescheduled in September because of Coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new schedule issued by Nationa Testing Agency (NTA), JEE (Main) April 2020 is to be held from September 1-6. The exam will be held only in Online Mode.

JEE Main Admit Card

JEE Main Admit Card besides other details like a student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre.

JEE Main Exam centres are normally located in different cities and metroes, normally located 100 to 150 kms away from a student's place of residence.

The faraway exam centres have another problem for the students as public transport is currently suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, how students will reach the exam centres in the absence of public transport is something which the government must look at.

.
