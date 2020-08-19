logo
BSEB OFSS Inter 2020 2nd Merit List releasing soon

BSEB had released the OFSS first Merit List, Selection List, on August 7

Wednesday August 19, 2020 12:13 PM, ummid.com News Network

OFSS Second List

BSEB OFSS Intermediate Admission 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is releasing on OFSS admission website ofssbihar.in soon the Second Merit List of the students seeking Inter admissions in various colleges for the academic year 2020-22 under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).

The students who have registered and are seeking admission in BSEB Intermediate Science, Commerce and Arts streams should check their name in the OFSS Second Merit List and download OFSS Intermediate Intimation Letter once it is released on the official website.

Steps to download OFFSS Intermediate 20120 2nd Merit List

  1. Click here to go to the official website: ofssbihar.in.
  2. Click on Second Selection List to check your name or click on Download Intimation Letter.
  3. Enter Barcode No, Mobile No. and Captcha Code as you see in the box.
  4. Click on Print button to print your Intimation Letter.

Candidates should note that BSEB Bihar is expected to publish Class 11 2nd merit list 2020 any moment, though it has so far not declared any specific date and time. The OFSS website nonethless says OFSS 2nd Merit List, i.e. OFSS Selection List, will be released soon.

BSEB had released the OFSS first Merit List, Selection List, on August 7. The reporting date and time for the students whose names appeared in the 1st Merit List was August 12. The last date to apply for Slide Up Process was also August 12, 2020.

BSEB however now had extended the last date till August 17, 2020. The last date to apply for Slide Up Process was also been extended till August 17, 2020. BSEB also said OFSS Bihar Inter Application Re-Open For Grace Marked was from August 13 to 17, 2020.

Along with releasing 2nd merit list, BSEB will also announce the admission schedule for second round, slide up date and the date to release the 3rd merit list.

