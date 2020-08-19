SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to handover all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.
Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.
The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it have limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI.
The top court ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Rajput's death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court order came on a plea by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.
The apex court emphasized that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.
The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.
Actress Kangana Ranaut has hailed the Supreme Court verdict ordering a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
"Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver," read a post in the official Twitter account of Team Kangana Ranaut.
The ruling Janata Dal-United, its alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the principal opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also welcomed the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
RJD Rajya Sabha MOP and spokesperson Manoj K. Jha told IANS, "The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and we are very happy."
"Our party and Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had raised the demand in the one day Assembly session and outside the Assembly for the CBI probe. And now we want speedy probe to bring the truth out without thinking who all high and mighty are involved in the case", he said.
In a telling reaction, Parth Pawar - the grand-nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar - tweeted: 'Satyameva Jayate'.
Parth had demanded a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput a few days ago, kicking off a row within the powerful Pawar clan of Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar had publicly ticked off Parth terming him as "immature" in a rare outburst.
"His statements are not worth even a nickel. He is immature. We do not give much importance to it," Pawar Sr. had declared.
Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which ordered for a CBI probe into his death on Wednesday morning.
Ankita took to social media to express her happiness at the decision of the apex court. The actress feels, a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Sushant's death will be the first step to justice.
"Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice," Ankita Lokhande posted from her verified Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday morning minutes after the verdict of the Supreme Court became public. She also used a folded hands emoji along with her post.
