Shiv Sena smells conspiracy in Sushant death case SC ruling

Mumbai: In his first reaction to the Supreme Court ruling in favour of a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case on Wednesday , Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that raising doubts on the capability of Mumbai Police is "a conspiracy against the city police".
"The Mumbai Police are fully capable of doing a good investigation... They investigated the matter with complete integrity," said Raut.
However, he said he would not comment on the legal proceedings which either the Mumbai Police Commissioner (Param Bir Singh) or the state Advocate-General would speak on.
The apex court judgement, while observing that the Mumbai Police did not err in the probe in any manner, also said it was wrong to create hurdles in the way of the Bihar Police team investigating the case in Mumbai.
Raut reiterated that Maharashtra is known for always striving for truth and justice, and always ensuring that everybody -- big or small -- is not above the law and all can expect to get justice.
When questioned about Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Raut said not to bring his name, but remained silent whether the state government would challenge the apex court ruling.
Raut had consistently opposed the move to hand over the probe to the CBI in the Sushant case. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, sparking a nationwide political furore.
