logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » International

Israel-Palestine conflict: In meeting with Pompeo, Bahrain pushes for two-state solution

Bahrain King Al Khalifa also mentioned the need for establishing peace and security in the Middle East

Wednesday August 26, 2020 6:42 PM, IANS

Pompeo in Bahrain

[Pompeo arrived in Bahrain on Tuesday night as part of a Middle East trip after the historic UAE-Israel normalization deal. (Photo: Bahrain News Agency)]

Manama: Pursuing a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict was stressed by Bahrain's leadership during a meeting with a US top diplomat on Wednesday.

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during a meeting with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the capital Manama highlighted the Arab Peace Initiative, which aims to end the Israel-Palestine conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There should be intensified efforts to end the Israel-Palestine conflict by achieving the two-state solution that is peaceful and further backs an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," said a statement reported by the state-run Bahrain News Agency following the meeting.

The king also mentioned the need for establishing peace and security in the Middle East and "confronting Iranian interference in the region's affairs."

Pompeo stressed countering growing threats from Iran and building a strategic partnership with the Gulf countries.

The US official also met Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Pompeo arrived in Bahrain on Tuesday night as part of a Middle East trip after the historic UAE-Israel normalization deal.

He has now left for the UAE from Bahrain and is expected to meet the UAE foreign minister.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo