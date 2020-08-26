logo
Odisha cuts Class 1-12 syllabi by 30 per cent

The new syllabus will be available on BSE, CHSE, and SCERT websites, Dash said

Wednesday August 26, 2020 6:19 PM, IANS

Bhubaneswar: Following the disruption in studies due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced a 30 per cent reduction in the syllabi for students of Class 1 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the syllabi has been slashed as per the recommendations of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Board of Secondary Education (BSE), and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

The decision has been taken following the approval of expert committees. The new syllabus will be available on BSE, CHSE, and SCERT websites, Dash said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also slashed the syllabi for Class 1-12 students in the current academic session.

As for schools that have remained closed in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister said that their reopening will be considered when the Centre issues the necessary directions.

