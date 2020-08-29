logo
All schools, colleges in Pakistan to reopen on Sept 15

Academic institutions will also have to clean up premises as well as train staff about the SOPs laid out by authorities

Saturday August 29, 2020 12:36 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

School Reopen

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his governments decision to reopen all educational institutions from September 15 after a nearly five-month hiatus and directed the provinces to finalise necessary arrangements in this regard.

"Finalisation of recommendations in consultation with provincial governments and administrations of educational institutions, ahead of a Sept 7 meeting that would take decision about reopening of schools from September 15," Dawn news quoted Khan as saying on Friday at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19.

Precautionary Measures and SOPs

The meeting also discussed the roadmap on resumption of academic activities in view of the improving Covid-19 situation and the precautionary measures needed to be taken at educational institutions.

Educational institutions will be allowed to call in their staff before September 15 so that administrative operations can be resumed.

Academic institutions will also have to clean up premises as well as train staff about the SOPs laid out by authorities.

Pakistan has so far reported over 295,000 Coronavirus cases, including 6,283 deaths. Of the total infected in the country, about 280,000 have resocered.

Pakistan has been hailed by WHO and others for its handling of the Corona pandemic.

