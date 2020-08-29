SC to pronounce quantum of sentence in Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will on Monday pronounce the order on the quantum of sentence in the contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has been held guilty of tweets against the judiciary.
On August 25, a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari had reserved the order on the sentence, after Bhushan declined to apologize for the tweets.
The bench referring to Bhushan's refusal to apologize for his tweets said, "What is wrong in apologizing? Is this word so bad?"
During the hearing the bench also gave 30 minutes to Bhushan to think over his stand for not expressing regret in connection with the tweets.
On August 14, the top court held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary. A contemnor can be punished with simple imprisonment of up to 6 months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both.
Attorney General K.K. Venugopal however submitted before the bench that his suggestion would be to close the matter without punishing Bhushan.
The AG insisted that the top court should forgive Bhushan and take a compassionate view on the matter. The bench noted that a person should realise his mistake and cited that it gave time to Bhushan, but he refused to apologize. The AG added that Bhushan should withdraw all statements and express regret.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan, argued that the apex court could say in the judgment that it did not agree with Bhushan. Dhavan also insisted that nobody can be forced to tender an apology in a contempt proceeding and added that the Harley Davidson remark made by Bhushan was hardly a criticism.
Dhavan contended that the top court could say in the judgment about the kind of code people should follow, but the idea should not be to silence Bhushan.
Dhavan also reiterated that the bench should not make him a martyr, as he has not committed murder or theft.
