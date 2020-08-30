FYJC 2020 Mumbai: Round 1 Allotment List today, Key points to remember

FYJC Admission 2020 Mumbai MMR Round 1 Allotment: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Sunday August 30, 2020 Round 1 Allotment List of Mumbai MMR students, including from Thane, Dombivali and nearby cities, who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2020, Round 1 Allotment result of Mumbai MMR will be released on the official website today by 06:00 pm. FYJC Round 1 allocation list 2020 will be available through student's log-in.
1. Display of FYJC Round 1 allotment result. (All Eligible Candidates) and display of cut-off list for First General Admission Round: August 30, 2020 at 03 pm.
2. Before Round 1 allotment result, FYJC Mumbai Final Merit List 2020 will be published on the website. Final Merit List in PDF can be accessed from the home page or using students' log-in.
3. Students should also get SMS from the education department about the Round 1 allocation result.
4. Part 2 Option Form filling will be suspended till Round 1 admission process is underway. It will resume after Round 2 admission schedule is declared.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 30, 2020.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by students, admission rejection and admission cancellation, Quota Admission process (Management and Minority) and Surrender of Management Quota seats: from August 31,10:00 am to September 03, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad has simultaneously started online from Ausgust 1, 2020 with filling of Part 1 filling. The students were given chance to fill Part 2 Option Form from August 12.
The education department had released on August 23 FYJC Mumbai General Merit List. After the publication of FYJC General Merit List, students in Mumbai, Thane, Dombivali and other nearby areas were given chance till August 25 for correction. FYJC final list published today will be updated and should be free of all errors.
Also Read
