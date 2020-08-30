logo
Iran Covid Update: 1,905 new cases, 110 deaths in past 24 hours

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 21,359 Iranians, up by 110 in the past 24 hours

Sunday August 30, 2020 6:26 AM, IANS

Iran Corona update

Tehran: Iran's Covid-19 cases on Saturday rose to 371,816 with the registration of 1,905 new infections over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the ministry, said during her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours are 857 hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 21,359 Iranians, up by 110 in the past 24 hours, she added.

Over 3.7K Critical

Besides, 319,847 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,791 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 3,184,857 laboratory tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Iran by Saturday. She said 13 provinces out of 31 are still at high risk of infection, while 15 others in alert situation over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of Covid-19 on February 19.


Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On February 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

Global Covid 19 update

Meanwhile, Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 840,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With total Covid-19 cases around the world reaching 24,892,543, the death toll worldwide rose to 840,341, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 5,958,486 and 182,711 respectively, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll. Brazil recorded 3,846,153 cases and 120,262 deaths, second only to the United States.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, India, Britain, Italy and France.

