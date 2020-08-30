Iran Covid Update: 1,905 new cases, 110 deaths in past 24 hours

Tehran: Iran's Covid-19 cases on Saturday rose to 371,816 with the registration of 1,905 new infections over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported.
Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the ministry, said during her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours are 857 hospitalised, Xinhua reported.
The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 21,359 Iranians, up by 110 in the past 24 hours, she added.
Besides, 319,847 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,791 remain in critical condition.
According to Lari, 3,184,857 laboratory tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Iran by Saturday. She said 13 provinces out of 31 are still at high risk of infection, while 15 others in alert situation over the disease.
Iran announced its first cases of Covid-19 on February 19.
Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.
In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On February 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 840,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
With total Covid-19 cases around the world reaching 24,892,543, the death toll worldwide rose to 840,341, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.
The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 5,958,486 and 182,711 respectively, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll. Brazil recorded 3,846,153 cases and 120,262 deaths, second only to the United States.
Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, India, Britain, Italy and France.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
No regular classes, but students can visit schools: MHA
Also Read
No permission needed for inter/intra-state travel, movement of goods: MHA
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H