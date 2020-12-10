Gujarat 2020 MBBS/BDS 2nd Allotment Result Published

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2020: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released today on its official website medadmgujarat.org Round 2 Seat Allotment result of students who have registered for MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS Counselling 2020.
According to the pharmacy counselling schedule, online registration has started from Wednesday December 9, 2020. The last date of registration is December 14.
ACPUGMEC has released Gujarat MBBS BDS admission 2020 round 2 list Merit wise as well as institute wise, and in PDF. Candidates can access any one, or both, as per their convenience.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had started through its official website medadmgujarat.org Choice Filling for Round 2 of NEET UG MBBS and BDS Admission Counselling from December 6.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2020-21. The Committee had released the NEET 2020 Round 2 Counselling of MBBS and BDS only.
A candidate, who has confirmed his/her admission in the First Round, and has given consent to participate in the second and subsequent round, is allotted new and different seat, the admission of the first round will get automatically cancelled.
Choice Filling for Round 2 (MBBS and BDS only): December 05 to 09 upto 05:00 pm.
Display of Choices filled by candidates: December 09, 2020.
Display of Seat Allotment: December 10, 2020.
Paymentof Fees via Online Banking and at designated branches of HDFC Bank: Dec 10 to 14 till 03:30 pm.
Reporting & Original Document Submission at Help Center: Dec 10 to 15, 2020 till 01:00 pm.
"If a candidate takes part in 2nd round of ACPUGMEC and his/her admission does not get upgraded than his/her admission of 1st round will remain confirmed and continued", the admission notification said.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2020.
The result of first round of counselling and seat allotment was declared on November 26.
