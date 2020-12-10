Hajj 2021 last date of application extended

Hajj 2021: The Haj Committee of India Thursday extended the last date to apply for Hajj 2021, it said in an official notification published on its website.
The Haj Committee of India had earlier fixed the last date of Hajj application as December 10, 2020. It has however extended it till January 10, 2021, as per the latest Hajj update.
"In view of the representations received from several State Haj Committees, the last date for filling up of online Haj Application Forms by the intending pilgrims is extended up to January 10, 2021", the Haj Committee of India said in the official notification released today.
"Consequently, applicants possessing of machine readable valid Indian International passports issued on or before January 10, 2021 and valid up to 10th January, 2022 will be eligible to apply for Haj - 2021", it said.
The Hajj Committee of India did not say how many applications it has received so far. But, according to the reports the number of applications received this year are far less because of coronavirus and uncertainty over Hajj.
The Haj Committee of India started receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from November 07, 2020 the Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who are willing to embark on Hajj 2021 (Haj 1442 AH).
The Haj Committee, along with starting Haj application from today, has also published Haj 1442H (Haj 2021) Action Plan giving entire schedule of the annual pilgrimage.
On successful submission of registration details, a system generated OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to Mobile Number provided in the registration form. Activate user-id by entering OTP number and click on ‘’SUBMIT’’ button.
Now click on "Registered User Sign-in" using your Mobile Number and Password. Complete the Haj Application Form.
The pilgrim can choose the Embarkation point as specified in Guidelines in front of their district and has to pay accordingly, and also need to enter initial parameters of Cover Head as per passport.
Pilgrims should also note that details of all applicants should be filled using same Mobile Number and password.
In the final steps of Haj Application form, pilgrims need to upload Photograph, Passport first and last pages, Bank Pay-in Slip and Address Proof.
After uploading documents of all pilgrims, the Payment Details screen will appear. Select payment option “Offline Payment” if processing fees paid in Bank. Else select “Online Payment”.
"Applicants can fill in their applications themselves, through Cyber Cafes, Haji Suvidha Kendras and State Haj Committee office as per their convenience", the Haj Committee of India said in Haj announcement.
"The applicants must be in possession of machine readable valid Indian Passport issued on or before last date of receving Haj Application Forms and valid upto 20.01.2022", it said.
Pilgrims should note that they can read Haj Application Guidelines along with specimen copy of Haj Application Form before applying.
The Haj Committee of India the PDf copy of Haj Pay-in Slip (State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.) The Haj Application fee Rs.300/- can also be paid Online or through banks using these pay-in slips.
A total of 200,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj - the holy journey to Makkah, from India. Part of this number go to Hajj through Private Tour Operators and rest go through Haj Committee of India.
Since people applying through Haj Committee of India exceed the Haj Quota, Haj Committee of India conducts Qurrah or Haj Draw of lots to prepare the final list. Haj quota is allotted based on the population of Muslims in various states of the country.
The Qurrah i.e. compuetrised draw by different State Haj Committees will be tentaviley held in January 2021. The last date to submit Advance Haj Amount has been fixed as March 01, 2021.
The pilgrims will also be vaccinated on May 15-16, 2021 at the vaccine camp. It is to be noted that Hajj will be held under special arrangement because of Covid 19.
As per the Haj action plan for the coming year, the first flight from India to Saudi Arabia will start from June 26, 2021, and the last date of departure from here has been fixed as July 13, 2021.
The first return flight from Saudi Arabia will be on July 30, 2021
Coinciding with Eid al Adha, Haj is the annual ritual performed in the month of Dhul Hijjah to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael.
The likely date of Hajj in 2021 is either on July 17 or 18, 2022, corresponding to 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH. As the Islamic calendar is based on sighting of moon, the final date will be decided once the new moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is sighted.
