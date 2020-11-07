Hajj 2021 Application begins today, use this direct link

Hajj 2021 Application: The Haj Committee of India is set to start receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from today i.e. November 07, 2020 the Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who are willing to embark on Hajj 2021 (Haj 1442 AH).
Pilgrims from India performing Hajj 2021 should note that application form will be accepted online only, either directly or through State Haj Committees. The last date of application is December 10, 2020.
Please note all field marked as * are compulsory.
The Haj Committee, along with starting Haj application from today, has also published Haj 1442H (Haj 2021) Action Plan giving entire schedule of the annual pilgrimage.
On successful submission of registration details, a system generated OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to Mobile Number provided in the registration form. Activate user-id by entering OTP number and click on ‘’SUBMIT’’ button.
Now click on "Registered User Sign-in" using your Mobile Number and Password. Complete the Haj Application Form.
The pilgrim can choose the Embarkation point as specified in Guidelines in front of their district and has to pay accordingly, and also need to enter initial parameters of Cover Head as per passport.
Pilgrims should also note that details of all applicants should be filled using same Mobile Number and password.
In the final steps of Haj 2021 Application form, pilgrims need to upload Photograph, Passport first and last pages, Bank Pay-in Slip and Address Proof.
After uploading documents of all pilgrims, the Payment Details screen will appear. Select payment option “Offline Payment” if processing fees paid in Bank. Else select “Online Payment”.
"Applicants can fill in their applications themselves, through Cyber Cafes, Haji Suvidha Kendras and State Haj Committee office as per their convenience", the Haj Committee of India said in Haj 2021 announcement.
"The applicants must be in possession of machine readable valid Indian Passport issued on or before last date of receving Haj Application Forms and valid upto 20.01.2022", it said.
Pilgrims should note that they can read Haj Application Guidelines along with specimen copy of Haj 2021 Application Form before applying.
The Haj Committee of India the PDf copy of Haj Pay-in Slip (State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.) The Haj Application fee Rs.300/- can also be paid Online or through banks using these pay-in slips.
A total of 200,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj - the holy journey to Makkah, from India. Part of this number go to Hajj through Private Tour Operators and rest go through Haj Committee of India.
Since people applying through Haj Committee of India exceed the Haj Quota, Haj Committee of India conducts Qurrah or Haj Draw of lots to prepare the final list. Haj quota is allotted based on the population of Muslims in various states of the country.
The Qurrah i.e. compuetrised draw by different State Haj Committees will be tentaviley held in January 2021. The last date to submit Advance Haj Amount has been fixed as March 01, 2021.
The pilgrims will also be vaccinated on May 15-16, 2021 at the vaccine camp. It is to be noted that Hajj 2021 will be held under special arrangement because of Covid 19.
As per the Haj action plan for the coming year, the first flight from India to Saudi Arabia will start from June 26, 2021, and the last date of departure from here has been fixed as July 13, 2021.
The first return flight from Saudi Arabia will be on July 30, 2021
Coinciding with Eid al Adha, Haj is the annual ritual performed in the month of Dhul Hijjah to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael.
The likely date of Hajj 2021 is either on July 17 or 18, 2022, corresponding to 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH. As the Islamic calendar is based on sighting of moon, the final date will be decided once the new moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is sighted.
