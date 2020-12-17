Mount Abu freezes at minus 1

Jaipur: There has been no let up in the winter chills in Rajasthan with the mercury plummeting to sub zero temperature in Mt. Abu.
The hill station in the Aravalli Range on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border recorded minus 1 degree Celsius on Wednesday night as the temperature remained under 10 degrees Celsius in many districts of the desert state.
Sikar recorded 0.5 degree Celsius, while Churu was at 2.2, Shri Ganganagar at 2.8, Pilani 2.5, Bhilwara 7.4, Alwar was at 6.6, Jaipur 8.4 and Vanasthali was at 5.8 degrees Celsius.
The MET officials have warned of cold wave in 10 districts of the state Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Churu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Sikar and Jhunjhunu till December 21.
The officials have suggested people to avoid prolonged stay out in the cold.
"Cover your head, neck, hands and feet in order not to lose body heat. Avoid or limit external activities. In case of hypothermia, contact the doctor immediately.
Arrangements should also be made to protect pets and livestock, they added.
