Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?

New Delhi: After all, the sudden quiet at Shaheen Bagh, on the boil for over two months, was deeply deceptive, if you look at the way how the protest -- for and against the new citizenship law -- spilled out to north-east of Delhi, with the police yet again failing to read the situation.
Many locals say the violence at Maujpur-Jafrabad in north-east Delhi erupted soon after BJP leader Kapil Mishra took out a march on Sunday in support of the Controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as against the anti-CAA women protesters who had blocked the road at Jafrabad metro station.
The police stepped in when Kapil Mishra addressed the crowd, sources said. He was flanked by the Deputy Commissioner of Police clad in full riot gear. Some people cite a video clip that shows the BJP leader giving an "ultimatum" to the police, saying "he will come back after the visiting US President leaves India".
"But the DCP did not act," said a local resident.
Stone-pelting soon started on the crowd protesting against CAA at Jafrabad.
But how does Kapil Mishra get into the picture? The Karawal Nagar (another north-east Delhi locality) politician was in the AAm AAdmi Party and had switched to the BJP just days before the Delhi polls. He contested from Karawal Nagar, but lost.
A few days back, scores of Jafrabad residents had let it be known that on Saturday (February 22), they would start a march to Rajghat. They were responding to an appeal by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who had called for 'Bharat bandh' on Sunday. On saturday, the women protesters were stopped midway, but soon they were at Jafrabad Metro station, blocking the road and the metro station.
Eyewitness say when the pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed, the police remained a mute spectator.
The situation turned uglier: On Monday the violence reached the lanes and by-lanes of some localities where passers-by were beaten up if they did not tell their names to aggressive groups of men.
Many pictures and videos of violence have gone viral where unidentified people have been seen brandishing guns as policemen look on. A head constable, Ratan Lal, lost his life on Monday after being hit by rioters.
The violence has spread to Chand Bagh, Khureji in east Delhi and Hauz Rani in south Delhi and fear stalks the roads. Yet no one knows how it all started and when and how it will end.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
Clashes between groups rallying for and against CAA-NRC-NPR in Delhi
Also Read
Shaheen Bagh protesters clear Kalindi Kunj to Nodia road
"A country that has daughters like you...": SC interlocutors at Shaheen Bagh
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Jamia student who lost eyesight in Delhi Police action bags Best Paper Award
Lawyers cite Greta Thunberg, children being called Pakistanis in SC on Shaheen Bagh infant's death
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom
"Shame": MCB slams Ryanair boss for anti-Muslim comments
How did the Sonbhadra Gold Reserve story spread?
Not 3k tonnes, only 160 kg of Gold can be extracted in Sonbhadra: GSI
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Caught on Camera: College Manager gives students tips to cheat in exams
2020 Poll Results: New Delhi Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs
After hours of tense moments, Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller