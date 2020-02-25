Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated

[Images of people beaten and injured in knife and sword attacks are taking rounds on the social media. (Photo: Reuters)]
New Delhi: The death toll in the violence that rocked certain areas in Delhi has risen to five, Rajesh Kalra, Additional Medical Superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, said on Tuesday.
Kalra told IANS that a total of 90 injured persons have been admitted in the hospital.
The victims included a Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal. Ten policemen, including DCP Shahdara, were among the injured at the hospital.
Three firefighters have also been injured after a group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones at another.
Violent clashes erupted between the pro and anti-CAA in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and other north east parts of the national capital for the past two days.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night meeting with the Delhi police chief, the Union Home Secretary and other senior officials.
Two complaints have been filed against Kapil Mishra, BJP leader for inciting mobs in Sunday and Monday's violence.
One complaint is filed by AAP Corporator Reshma Nadeem and second by Haseeb ul Hasan.
The written complaints filed with police say that during the protest, Mishra incited people by his inflammatory speeches which led to the chaos.
However, as of now no action has been yet taken against Kapil Mishra.
Amidst clamour for the arrest of Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting riots in Maujpur and Jaffrabad areas, the Delhi BJP leader took to Twitter and asked the pro and anti-CAA/NRC/NPR protesters to exercise restraint.
Violence erupted in the area soon after Kapil Mishra led a pro-CAA rally Sunday. According to locals, Mishra left between 4-4.30 pm Sunday, an hour and a half after he had arrived. The violence began almost immediately after, with a group of people seen running from the Jaffrabad side towards Babarpur.
Later Mishra warned the police to clear the area from anti-CAA protesters withinh three days.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Also Read
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
Anti-CAA-NRC violence: Allahabad HC orders action against cops
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Jamia student who lost eyesight in Delhi Police action bags Best Paper Award
Lawyers cite Greta Thunberg, children being called Pakistanis in SC on Shaheen Bagh infant's death
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom
"Shame": MCB slams Ryanair boss for anti-Muslim comments
How did the Sonbhadra Gold Reserve story spread?
Not 3k tonnes, only 160 kg of Gold can be extracted in Sonbhadra: GSI
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
2020 Poll Results: New Delhi Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs
After hours of tense moments, Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller