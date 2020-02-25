logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated

Three firefighters have also been injured after a group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones

Tuesday February 25, 2020 10:18 AM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Delhi Violence

[Images of people beaten and injured in knife and sword attacks are taking rounds on the social media. (Photo: Reuters)]

New Delhi: The death toll in the violence that rocked certain areas in Delhi has risen to five, Rajesh Kalra, Additional Medical Superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, said on Tuesday.

Kalra told IANS that a total of 90 injured persons have been admitted in the hospital.

The victims included a Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal. Ten policemen, including DCP Shahdara, were among the injured at the hospital.

Three firefighters have also been injured after a group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones at another.

Also Read | Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?

Violent clashes erupted between the pro and anti-CAA in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and other north east parts of the national capital for the past two days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night meeting with the Delhi police chief, the Union Home Secretary and other senior officials.

Complaints against Kapil Mishra

Two complaints have been filed against Kapil Mishra, BJP leader for inciting mobs in Sunday and Monday's violence.

One complaint is filed by AAP Corporator Reshma Nadeem and second by Haseeb ul Hasan.

The written complaints filed with police say that during the protest, Mishra incited people by his inflammatory speeches which led to the chaos.

However, as of now no action has been yet taken against Kapil Mishra.

Arrest Kapil Mishra clamour louder

Amidst clamour for the arrest of Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting riots in Maujpur and Jaffrabad areas, the Delhi BJP leader took to Twitter and asked the pro and anti-CAA/NRC/NPR protesters to exercise restraint.

Violence erupted in the area soon after Kapil Mishra led a pro-CAA rally Sunday. According to locals, Mishra left between 4-4.30 pm Sunday, an hour and a half after he had arrived. The violence began almost immediately after, with a group of people seen running from the Jaffrabad side towards Babarpur.

Later Mishra warned the police to clear the area from anti-CAA protesters withinh three days.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo