Corona particles can remain infectious in air for over an hr

London: Wendy Barclay, chairwoman in influenza virology at Imperial College London, has said that coronavirus particles can remain infectious in the air for more than an hour.
Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Barclay said: "It is the first time that the World Health Organization has acknowledged that the airborne route contributes to the spread of this disease."
"Of course, there are other routes as well... But what this new acknowledgement means is that the route through the air probably also contributes in some circumstances", Barclay said.
Barclay said the virus could remain suspended in the air and travel some distance away from the person who had breathed them out, with laboratory studies showing it could remain infectious in the air for more than an hour.
She added that replenishing the air in a room was important to avoiding spreading the virus, rather than recirculating the air like some air conditioning systems do.
Barclay's remarks come after the World Health Organization (WHO) last week acknowledged that there emerging evidence that COVID-19 can be spread by tiny particles suspended in the air, the BBC reported.
The airborne transmission could not be ruled out in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated settings, a WHO official had said.
WHO officials have cautioned the evidence is preliminary and requires further assessment.
If the evidence is confirmed, it may affect guidelines for indoor spaces.
As of Sunday, the total number of global coronavirus cases stood at 12,735,924, with 565,489 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Also Read
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
TN Police arrest 86 for spreading hatred against Muslims
Mumbai Covid deaths top 7K, Maharashtra tally jumps to 238K
COVID-19: CM warns of grave situation as Kerala reports highest single day spike
Delhi mulls $115M for Indian Economic Zone in Bangladesh
The Sham of Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
PETA billboard is back, this time with 'Chicken' instead of 'Goat'
Delhi Coronavirus: 2,033 new cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours
2,062 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 1,148 reported from Bengaluru
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style