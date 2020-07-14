 

logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » International

'China gave better deal': Cong slams Modi Govt as Iran drops India from key railway project

The Hindu in its report said that Iran is now going on with the construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway on its own

Tuesday July 14, 2020 7:05 PM, ummid.com News Network

India Iran Rail Project

[Image for representation]

New Delhi: The main opposition party Congress on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre after Iran dropped India from Chabahar railway project.

Calling it yet another example to show failure of the Modi government's foreign policy, Congress said the reason why Iran dropped the country from the key railway project was China which gave a better deal.

“India dropped from Chahbar Port deal. This is the diplomacy of the Modi government that won laurels even without getting the work done. China worked quietly but gave them a better deal", senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote on Twitter citing a report in The Hindu.

"Big loss for India. But you can’t ask questions!” he added.

The Hindu in its report Tuesday said that Iran is now going on with the construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway on its own, despite the fact that the project was supposed to benefit from India's supply of investment and equipment.

The report said recurrent delays by India in bringing in the required investment and the equipment needed to build the railway line finally caused Iran to drop the partnership.

The development comes in the backdrop of Iran finalising a 25-year strategic partnership deal with China worth $400 billion. The partnership will include Chinese involvement in Chabahar’s duty free zone, an oil refinery nearby, and possibly a larger role in Chabahar port as well, the report said.

India and Iran had signed an agreement to construct the rail line four years ago. Chabahar, which is located 72 kilometers west of Pakistan’s Gwadar port, holds immense strategic and economic significance for India.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo