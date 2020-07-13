CBSE 12th Topper 2020: Divyanshi Jain, Tushar Singh get 100% marks in all subjects

CBSE 12th Toppers List 2020: Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow and Tushar Singh of Delhi have scored 100% marks in all subject in CBSE 12th board exam 2020 result of which was declared today.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) did not publish the Merit List and names of 12th toppers, by all accounts the results Divyanshi Jain and Tushar Singh are toppers material.
Divyanshi of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School Lucknow could not check her result due to the technical issues with the CBSE official website even after trying a number of times. However, she came to know about her extra-ordinary performance in the CBSE 12th board 2020 exam when she received a call from her school.
"I was sure of being listed in the toppers' list. However, getting 100% marks in all subject is unbelievable for me", she told reporters after the result was declared Monday.
18-year-old Divyanshi scored 100% marks in all six subjects -- English, Sanskrit, Geography, Insurance, Economics and History.
Similarly, Tushar Singh - a student of Humanities from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr scored 100% marks in all five subjects. Tushar achieved the remarkable success in the 12th board without private tuitions and coaching classes - a norm nowadays.
While Divyanshi wants to pursue a career in archaeology, Tushar wants to appear for Civil Services exam and become an IAS officer.
The CBSE Class 12th (CBSE Class XIIth) result 2020 was declared today i.e. Monday July 13, 2020 on the CBSE offficial website cbseresults.nic.in. The overall Pass Percentage combined of Arts, Science and Commerce is 88.78% - a jump by 5.38% as compared to 2019 when the 12th result was 83.40.
According to detailed result published by the CBSE, a staggering 38,686 class 12 students across India scored above 95%.
Trivandrum emerged as the district topper followed by Bengaluru and Chennai. As per the schoolwise result, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) came first with an overall Pass Percentage of 98.7. JNV is followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) 98.62%, CTSA 98.23% and Government schools 94.94%.
