India created a fake Ayodhya: Nepali PM

PM Oli is not the only person who has questioned the historical significance of Ayodhya

Monday July 13, 2020 11:09 PM, ummid.com News Network

Kathmandu: Creating a new controversy over Ayodhya, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli Monday claimed that the Hindu Lord Rama was a Nepali and India manuplated history to create a "fake Ayodhya".

Ayodhya - a controversial place in India's history, is always in news for the demolition of Babri Masjid - the 15th century historic mosque, demolished on December 06, 1992 by the right wing Hindutva extremists.

Amidst claim and counter claim by Hindu and Muslim prtitioners, the Supreme Court of India after a long legal battle in 2019 handed over the disputed land to the former. The SC also asked the government to form a trust to build a Ram Mandir on the spot believed to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Rama.

"Ayodhya is originally from Nepal’s Thori in Birjunj and not in Uttar Pradesh", Oli said while addressing an event organised at his residence on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti.

"India has manipulated cultural facts to claim Ayodhya", he said.

“We did not give Sita, who was born in Janakpur, to an Indian prince but Sita was married to Ram of Ayodhya, not of India,” the Prime Minister said.

Oli, the PM of the Hindu-majority nation also claimed that the Valmiki Ashram in Thori belonged to Panditji Ridi who performed the Putrishti Yajna for Dashratha, Lord Ram's father, to bless him with a son. "That place also belongs to Nepal," he said.

PM Oli has been at loggerheads with India in recent months over a series of decisions taken by his government. Recently, relation between India and Nepal got strained after a new Nepali map showing parts of Indian territories got the approval from the local constitutional authorities.

PM Oli is not the only person who has questioned the historical significance of Ayodhya. Dr BR Ambedkar in fact was of the opinion that the ‘Gita’ was written to nullify the Buddha’s anti-caste movement and that the characters of Ram and Krishna aren’t role models, much less gods.

