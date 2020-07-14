Covid-19: Iran records over 2.5k new cases, 179 deaths in 24 hrs

[Iran announced its first cases of Covid-19 on February 19. (Photo: PressTV.com)]
Tehran: Iran has recorded 2,521 new coronavirus cases and 179 deaths within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday.
The total infection number and death toll rose to 262,173 and 13,211 respectively since the outbreak of disease in the country in February, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the health ministry, during her daily briefing, Xinhua reported.
Among the new patients were 1,820 in hospital, according to Lari.
So far, a total of 225,270 recoveries from the virus have been reported while 3,389 remain in critical condition, she said.
According to the health spokeswoman, 2,023,079 lab tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.
Iran has made it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor public places as an effective way to prevent virus contraction.
Iran announced its first cases of Covid-19 on February 19.
