DU final year 2020 exams likely from Aug 10 to 30

Delhi University Final Year Exam 2020: Delhi University Tuesday agreed to the suggestion made by Delhi High Court to prepone and hold the Final Year Exams in August.
According to the latest upate, DU Final Year 2020 exam could be held from August 10 to 30, 2020.
The Delhi High Court had on July 9 granted more time to the Delhi University to draw up a plan for conducting examinations for final year students studying in the varsity.
A division bench of the High Court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad granted the time after senior advocate Sachin Dutta appearing for the varsity informed the court that a new plan has to be formulated in accordance with the latest UGC guidelines.
On July 8, a single judge bench of the Delhi High Court was informed by the Delhi University that it had postponed the online Open Book Examination (OBE) till August 15. The exams were slated to commence from July 10.
Also Read
