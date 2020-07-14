'Fake': Maharashtra board on reports that HSC result 2020 will be declared today

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has rejected and called fake the reports claiming that Maharashrea HSC 12th result 2020 will be declared today i.e. Tuesday July 14, 2020.
A number of media outlets since yesterday are claiming that Maharashtra 12th result will be declared today. The Maharashtra board has however rejected all these reports calling them "fake" and "fabricated".
The Maharashtra board also said that it has not yet decided the exact date of announcing the HSC result. It however said a decision in this regard will be taken soon.
The Maharashtra board has a tradition of making public the date and time of 10th and 12th result announcement at least a day in advance. Following this tradition, the Maharashtra board should have announced yesterday itself if the date and time of result declaration for today had any reality.
The Maharshtra board normally announced board exam result on its official website "mahresult.nic.in" at 01:00 pm. Students therefore are advised to refrain from rushing to the website today.
Amid the rumours that Maharashtra HSC, Class 12th, Class XII 2020 result will be declared on this or that date, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had on June 17, 2020 said that the state plans to declare it in the second week of July.
The minister said that HSC Class 12th result declaration is delayed becuase of the lockdown imposed following the Coronavirus epidemic. She however said Maha HSC result 2020 will be declared by July 15.
"The assessment work and evaluation of answer sheets of 12th students were delayed because of the Coronavirus lockdown. We started the work in May end and are trying to expedite the proces. We are trying to declare the Class 12the HSC result by mid-July", Gaikwad said while addressing media persons in a virtual press conference.
Going by the minister's statement, over 13 lakh students in different districts of Maharashtra who appeared for the 12th HSC 2020 board exam could be declared can expect their result any time in the next few days. Maharashtra board has a tradition of announcing date and time of result declaration at least a day in advance.
The Maharashtra board had earlier also said that the marks in the pending papers will be calculated based on internal assessment and the score in the exams s/he has appeared. Students should note that they need to score at least 35% marks to clear 12th exam.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th and 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
Once declared, the Maharashtra board 12th result of Arts, Science and Commerce all three streams will be available on mahresult.nic.in and a number of other websites.
