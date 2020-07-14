Gujarat detects 915 new Corona cases Tuesday, tally surges past 43K

Gandhinagar: Gujarat recorded a new high of 915 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 43,723, while the death toll reached 2,071 with 14 more succumbing to the virus.
Just within the first two weeks of July, Gujarat has witnessed over 11,000 cases, with a new high almost every day.
Surat, the state's new coronavirus hotspot, is also seeing a rising count every passing day. It saw 291 new cases on Tuesday, way ahead of former hostspot, Ahmedabad, which had 167.
Vadodara was at third spot with 76, Bhavnagar had 45, Surendranagar 31, Bharuch 28, Gandhinagar 26, Junagadh 25, Rajkot 24, Banaskantha and Mehsana 21 each, Dahod 19, Jamnagar 18, Kheda 15, Valsad 14, Anand and Navsari 10 each,
On the other hand, Mahisagar and Patan reported nine new cases each, Panchmahals and Sabarkantha eight each, Gir-Somnath, Kutch and Tapi seven each, Morbi five, Narmada four, Chhota Udaipur three, Amreli, Botad and Porbandar two each and one in Aravali.
Of Tuesday's deaths, five were reported from Surat, three each from Ahmedabad and Vadodara and one each from Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar and Banaskantha.
Ahmedabad leads the toll with 1,530, followed way behind by Surat with 228, Vadodara with 56 in Vadodara. There have been 35 deaths in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 19 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 15 each in Rajkot and Banaskantha, 14 each in Mehsana, Bhavnagar and Kheda, 13 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.
Gujarat's mortality rate is 4.73 per cent, which has come down a bit, but is still among the highest in the country.
On Tuesday, the health authorities carried out 8,102 RT-PCR tests, taking the total number to 4,78,367 RT-PCR tests.
A total of 749 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 30,555. The state had 11,097 active cases, out of which 71 critical patients are on ventilator and the rest are stable.
There are currently 3,39,412 people quarantined - 3,36,843 at home and 2,569 in government facilities.
