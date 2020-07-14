logo
Tamil Nadu reports over 4.5K new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Active cases in the city total 15,814, with 1,858 patients discharged in Chennai on Tuesday

Tuesday July 14, 2020 9:08 PM, IANS

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday registered 4,526 new coronavirus cases while the number of such patients cured and discharged from various hospitals totalled 4,743, the Health Department said.

With new cases, the southern state's total tally is 147,324, including 97,310 cured persons. There are now 47,912 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 67 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24-hour cycle took the state's death toll to 2,099.

China remains Corona hotspot

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 7,304.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,078 new cases and a total tally of 79,662. Active cases in the city total 15,814, with 1,858 patients discharged in Chennai on Tuesday.

India Coronavirus update today

India recorded a spike of more than 28,000 cases for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,06,752 cases with a death total of 23,727, the Health Ministry's data stated on Tuesday.

India witnessed a spike of 28,498 fresh cases taking the total number of cases to 9,06,752 and with 553 deaths in the last 24 hours the total number of fatalities crossed 23,727, according to the latest update today.

As many as 5,71,459 patients have recovered, over twice the number of active patients which stand at 3,11,565, according to India's Health Ministry daily briefing.

