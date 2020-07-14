US Corona Status: 60K new cases in 24 hrs take total to over 3.36 million

Washington: The US has registered another record single-day spike of nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, which took the total tally over 3.36 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
On Monday, the country registered a total of 59,222 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,363,056, Xinhua news agency quoted the University as saying.
Another 411 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toal number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 135,582. With the two new figures, the US currently accounted for the highest number of cases and deaths in the world.
The surge of coronavirus infections has pushed some states, including Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Arizona, to reinstate tougher anti-epidemic measures. On Sunday, Florida reported a 24-hour increase of 15,299, shattering the previous one-day high for a US state by more than 3,500.
The recent surge in the number COVID-19 cases across the US has resulted in delays in processing and delivering test results, a leading American diagnostic service company said.
On Monday, Quest Diagnostics, one of the companies performing a significant amount of COVID-19 testing in the US, said the average time to get test results back is now "seven or more days" for everyone except the highest-priority patients, meaning people who are hospitalized or symptomatic health care workers, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Despite our rapid scaling up of capacity, soaring demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests across the US is slowing the time in which we can provide test results," the company said in a statement.
"We attribute this demand primarily to the rapid, continuing spread of COVID-19 infections across the nation but particularly in the South, Southwest and West regions of the country," it added.
America's top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has said the US was witnessing the new surge in the number of COVID-19 cases was because the country never shut down entirely.
"We did not shut down entirely," Xinhua news agency quoted Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as saying during a webinar with the Stanford School of Medicine on Monday.
"We need to draw back a few yards and say, 'OK, we can't stay shut down forever'... You've got to shut down but then you've got to gradually open," he said.
Fauci said the US has not "even begun to see the end" of the coronavirus pandemic yet as scientists continue to work on potential drugs and vaccines for the virus, according to the report.
The top infectious diseases expert said he is "cautiously optimistic" scientists will be able to create at least one safe and effective vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
India created a fake Ayodhya: Nepali PM
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum top district, JNV 1st among institutions
Also Read
CBSE 12th result 2020 declared without Toppers List
Maharashtra Corona cases top 254,400, latest updates
Gujarat Corona cases near 42k mark, Surat situation worsens
Modi govt imposes Rs 84 cr penalty on news agency PTI
Russia's Sechenov varsity claims successful human trials of Covid-19 vaccine
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
PETA billboard is back, this time with 'Chicken' instead of 'Goat'
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style