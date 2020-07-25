Jammu Kashmir reports 523 Covid cases Saturday, count jumps to 17.3K

Srinagar: With 9 deaths and 523 new cases on Saturday, the number of Covid-19 infected people in J&K increased to 17,305.
The deaths reported from different hospitals took the Covid-19 toll in the state to 305.
Of the new cases, 156 were reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division.
The number of active cases is 7,483 -- 1,647 in the Jammu division and 5,836 in the Kashmir division -- as 9,517 people have been discharged.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported a total of 48,916 fresh coronavirus cases while 49,310 were reported on Friday taking the total number of infectees to 98,226 -- touching almost a lakh in less than two.
The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra has recorded 3,57,117 Covid cases out of which 13,132 people have lost their lives, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,99,749 cases, and 3,320 deaths.
On the other hand, total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Anger is Stronger': Foreign Media on Kashmir a year after Article 370 abrogation
'New Political Dawn in Kashmir' nowhere in sight, Centre has left with limited options
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
US Congress member abused, her reply creates buzz in India
12,854 deaths, 140,092 active cases; Maharashtra Corona situation still alarming
Also Read
Gujarat now has 52,563 Covid-19 cases, check districtwise situation today
Gandhi had dubbed Dadabhai Naoroji Father of the Nation, Mahatma
10 Ways To Protect Yourself During This Coronavirus Pandemic Phase
Cipla Covid drug Ciplenza goes to sale from August first week
CBSE 12th 2020 Topper Areeba credits her success to sister, a 2019 Ranker
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study