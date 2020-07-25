logo
Jammu Kashmir reports 523 Covid cases Saturday, count jumps to 17.3K

The deaths reported from different hospitals took the Covid-19 toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 305

Saturday July 25, 2020

Jammu Kashmir Corona News July 25

Srinagar: With 9 deaths and 523 new cases on Saturday, the number of Covid-19 infected people in J&K increased to 17,305.

Of the new cases, 156 were reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division.

The number of active cases is 7,483 -- 1,647 in the Jammu division and 5,836 in the Kashmir division -- as 9,517 people have been discharged.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported a total of 48,916 fresh coronavirus cases while 49,310 were reported on Friday taking the total number of infectees to 98,226 -- touching almost a lakh in less than two.

The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra has recorded 3,57,117 Covid cases out of which 13,132 people have lost their lives, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,99,749 cases, and 3,320 deaths.

On the other hand, total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

