AMD Ryzen 4000 series desktop processors with built-in graphics launched

New Delhi: Chip-maker AMD on Wednesday announced 7nm x86 desktop processors with built-in graphics for consumer and commercial PC markets.
"AMD is dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of processing power and graphics performance to deliver amazing PC experiences for all customers, from mainstream PC users, to gamers, streamers and enterprise users," Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD said in a statement.
Built for modern business PCs, AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with PRO technologies offer enterprise-class solutions and multi-layered security features.
The Processors are built on the industry-leading 7nm process and "Zen 2" core architecture, offering power efficiency in the state-of-the art AMD socket AM4 platform.
According to the company, the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics and the AMD Athlon 3000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics feature the most advanced processor core technology on the market combined with the best graphics performance available in a desktop processor.
Processors are expected to be available in systems from OEM partners. including Lenovo and HP starting in Q3, 2020. However,A processors will be available from July 21 and are expected in systems from OEM partners starting later this fall.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Malegaon Corporation withdraws order threatening Corona warrior after outrage
Also Read
Malegaon asks Civic Chief to apologize for threatening FIR against MoH Corona Hospitals
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study
Andhra now has more than 53K Covid patients, East Godavari worst hit
Gujarat records near 1000 Covid cases Monday, death toll jumps to 2,167
Eid al-Adha 2020 in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan on August 1
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
Aligarh motor mechanic's son Shadab tops in US high school
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory