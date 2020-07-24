logo
US Congress member abused, her reply creates buzz in India

Ocasio-Cortez, who is often a target of conservatives, said the words showed a "pattern" of bad behaviour by men

Friday July 24, 2020 10:59 PM, ummid.com News Network

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Mumbai: US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has given a speech rejecting fellow member Ted Yoho's 'sexist slur' against her that has not only left Ted looking for shelter, but is also winning praise in India.

"Member of US Congress Ocasio-Cortez on being abused by another member Yoho: "Having a daughter doesn't make a man decent. Having a wife doesn't make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man", Arun Bothra (IPS) quoted the US lawmaker on Twitter, tagging her 2.2-minute long speech delivered in the House.

Arun Bothra also used the speech to highlight the prevalent situation in India, especially how people here routinely treat women and (mis)behave with them.

"Lot of men in our country also need to understand this", he wrote in the same Tweet.

Arun Bothra, an Odisha cadre IPS officer has held a number of portfolios and has been proactive in benevolent reachout activites during the grim COVID-19 lockdown situation.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York City Democrat took to the House floor to accuse Republican Ted Yoho of accosting her on the steps of the US Capitol on Monday. Ocasio-Cortez, who is often a target of conservatives, said the words showed a "pattern" of bad behaviour by men, according to BBC.

"This issue is not about one incident. It is cultural," she told lawmakers, calling it a culture "of accepting a violence and violent language against women, an entire structure of power that supports that."

She added that she was prepared to let the incident go until Yoho "made excuses" by citing his wife and daughters in a speech on Wednesday.

Ted Yoho denies saying the slur and has called for civility.

