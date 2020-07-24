A new virus called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was found in China, and it soon spread around the world, affecting millions. The disease caused by this virus is now known as COVID-19.
COVID-19 started as an epidemic, affecting only the Wuhan province in China. But it soon spread around the world and WHO declared it as a pandemic in March 2020. Vaccines are still under development and experimental state, and there has been no known and verified cure for COVID-19 as of now.
But on the bright side, you can easily protect yourself from getting affected by this virus by following simple precautionary methods.
Here are 10 ways to protect yourself during this coronavirus pandemic phase:
Get a COVID 19 Health Insurance policy just to be on the safe side. Embracing the possibility of getting affected and being prepared for such a case can help you mitigate the whole process of recovery better.
It is best to get an individual health policy with COVID-19 coverage included rather than opting for a standalone COVID 19 insurance. An individual health insurance can cover for all your other health-related issues as well, whereas a standalone package will only help you with COVID related expenses.
The best preventive measure you can take is to wash your hands often with soap and water. Follow this practice often whenever you go out, and even if your hands are not visibly dirty. Wash for at least 20 seconds. Washing with soap and hands will kill any viruses that could be present in your hands. Alternately, you can also use an alcohol-based sanitiser. Hand sanitisers are flammable and hence should be handled carefully if you come into close contact with fire. Do not swallow as it is poisonous.
Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between individuals. This is to prevent infected droplets from entering your body. If someone with COVI-19 sneezes or coughs, then those particles can enter your body when you breathe in. This is one of the major ways in which the virus spreads. Maintaining sufficient distance will prevent this.
Wearing a mask is a double-edged sword against coronavirus. It will help prevent infected particles from entering your body and will also prevent infected droplets from your body being transported to others. Thus always wear a mask when going out or interacting with anyone outside of your family members. If you are caring for an infected person, then it is mandatory to wear a mask. Mask, social distancing and washing hands are the three pillars of your fight against coronavirus.
You ears, nose, mouth and eyes are the exposed entry points to your body. If you have touched any objectionable surfaces, coronavirus could be present in your hands. When you touch these body parts with an infected hand, the virus will gain entry into your body and thereby infecting you. Thus consciously practice avoiding touching your face. Read More: Tips to avoid COVID-19 spread at home & office
Avoid overcrowded places in general, be it open markets, shopping malls, public parks, etc. A large crowd poses more probability of being in contact with an infected person. A major portion could be asymptomatic, and you cannot predict if the next person you have come in contact with has the virus or not. So it is best to avoid large gatherings. This should be strictly enforced for vulnerable groups such as older adults, young kids, pregnant women etc. If you are living in areas which support online delivery of daily essentials like milk, veggies, groceries, etc, then please avail those services and restrict yourself from going out. And sanitize the goods delivered online before using them
Cover your face when coughing or sneezing with a tissue. Do not cough into your hands if you can help it. If you do so, then thoroughly wash your hands immediately with soap and water. Keep a tissue in handy whenever you go out. Once done coughing or sneezing, wrap the tissue and dispose of it as soon as possible. Do not carry it around and spread the chances of infections. Suppose you don’t have a tissue in hand, cough into your elbow. There are fewer chances that you will touch these parts of your body later on. Your elbows also don’t come into contact with commonly affected surfaces as well.
Places like doorknobs, handles, tables and chairs must be thoroughly cleaned every day with a good disinfectant. The virus can stay in these mediums for a longer time and can get into the hands and thereby into a person’s body. It is thus recommended to keep commonly used surfaces clean. Wash your clothes after you have gone out. Wash your utensils thoroughly.
If you are feeling sick and you are not sure if it’s just the common flu or COVID-19, stay home. Do not venture out. Get help to run errands. It is best to be safe than sorry. If at all you are infected with the virus, you can do your part and not spread it to others as well. Monitor your health daily for any rise in temperature or any other such symptoms. Obey the government rules, regulations, lockdowns, restrictions which are being rolled out to fight this pandemic. Read through WHOs guidelines to know more.
If you start showing any symptoms of COVID-19, contact your nearest health officials immediately. Most common symptoms include fever, cough and tiredness. Shortness of breath, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, headache, chest pain, and loss of taste or smell are other reported symptoms. Keep up to date on the latest information through Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
