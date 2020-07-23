CBSE 12th 2020 Topper Areeba credits her success to sister, a 2019 Ranker

[Besides Areeba Irfan (first on Manish Sisodia' right) the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also met the #TeamEducation of the district and congratulated them for their smart work with our smart students. (Image: Twitter/@msisodia)]
CBSE 12th 2020 Topper: Another success story of a girl-student who topped the CBSE 12th 2020 board exams against all odds. This time, the inspiring story is of 21-year-old Areeba Irfan who topped the CBSE XIIth 2020 exam in Southeast Delhi.
CBSE 12th result 2020 was declared on July 13. However, Areeba Irfan, who topped her district without the help of any tuition classes,
hit the headlines now after Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shared on Twitter the photos of his meeting with the young achiever.
"So happy to meet our all rounder Areeba Irrfan, the 12th class #DelhiGovtSchool topper of South East district, who aspires to become an IAS Officer. So proud of her!", Sisodia wrote on Twitter, tagging the memorable images.
Talking to Indian Express later on, Areeba - daughter of a businessman and student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, New Friends Colony, credited her success to Zoya, her elder sister who was among the toppers in 2019.
“I didn’t attend any tuition classes as I preferred studying by myself. But my sister Zoya helped me with all my subjects. She had also studied in the same school as me and had topped last year", Areeba, a Delhi Government school student, told The Indian Express while also acknowledging that her teachers too took special care in helping her prepare for the board exam.
Another inspiring success story of CBSE 12th that hit the headlines was of Nargis Nasreen. Nasreen passed the 12th board exam in first division despite losing her home and all her books in February 2020 Delhi riots.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 12th result on Monday July 13, 2020. The overall Pass Percentage of Arts, Science and Commerce combined is 88.78% - a jump by 5.38% as compared the last year when the pass percentage was 83.40.
The CBSE did not officially publish any Merit List due to the impact Covid-19 had on 2020 board exams. But, the 12th result published by the CBSE showed a staggering 38,686 class 12 students across India scoring above 95% marks.
Now, Malegaon Civic Chief in dock over denial of salaries to Covid hosp staff
