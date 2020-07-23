Covid-19 has left 1 in 5 Indians jobless

New Delhi: After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted among a sample size of 1,723.
According to the survey, 21.57 per cent of people have either completely laid off work or are out of work.
The survey also indicated that 25.92 per cent of people are still working under regulations and safety measures with same income or salary while 7.09 per cent people are working from home without having any cut in salary.
The central government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, while the process of unlocking was started from June 1. This survey was done from June 24 to July 22, focusing on the status of the main wage earner of the family.
According to the survey, income of 8.33 per cent people have decreased but they are working under regulations and safety measures, while 8 per cent people who are working from home also faced salary cuts or decrease in income.
The survey also indicated that 6.12 per cent people in the country are left with no income after the lockdown was eased, while 1.20 per cent people are still working but not getting any salary.
The current survey findings and projections are based on CVoter daily tracking poll conducted among 18+ adults statewide.
