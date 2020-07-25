Tamil Nadu reports near 7K new cases July 25, total crosses 2L mark

[Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan conducted a review with all district mental health program medical officers & psychiatrists, in the presence of MD NHM.]
Chennai: While 7,758 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, 6,988 tested positive, taking the tally of coronavirus infected people to 206,737, in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours.
So far, 151,055 people have been discharged, according to a state government statement, here on Saturday.
The 89 deaths during the past 24 hours raised the number fatalities to 3,409. The number of active cases stands at 52,273.
A total of 64,315 swab samples were tested, increasing the test tally to 22,87,334. The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 years went up to 10,344.
The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,329 people testing positive for the virus. The tally stands at 93,537. There are 13,923 active cases as 1,131 people have been discharged in Chennai.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported a total of 48,916 fresh coronavirus cases while 49,310 were reported on Friday taking the total number of infectees to 98,226 -- touching almost a lakh in less than two.
The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra has recorded 3,57,117 Covid cases out of which 13,132 people have lost their lives, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,99,749 cases, and 3,320 deaths.
On the other hand, total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Anger is Stronger': Foreign Media on Kashmir a year after Article 370 abrogation
'New Political Dawn in Kashmir' nowhere in sight, Centre has left with limited options
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
US Congress member abused, her reply creates buzz in India
12,854 deaths, 140,092 active cases; Maharashtra Corona situation still alarming
Also Read
Gujarat now has 52,563 Covid-19 cases, check districtwise situation today
Gandhi had dubbed Dadabhai Naoroji Father of the Nation, Mahatma
10 Ways To Protect Yourself During This Coronavirus Pandemic Phase
Cipla Covid drug Ciplenza goes to sale from August first week
CBSE 12th 2020 Topper Areeba credits her success to sister, a 2019 Ranker
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study