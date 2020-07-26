6,986 new cases Sunday, Tamil Nadu Covid curve continues to rise

Chennai: As many as 6,986 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24-hours, said the State Health Department.
In a statement issued here the department said, 6,986 persons turned Covid-19 patients in the state taking the total tally to 213,723.
The statement said a total of 85 patients died in the last 24 hours due to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,494 in the state.
As many as 64,129 swab samples were tested and the total tally of such tests as on date stands at 23,51,463.
A total number of 5,471 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 cured patients to 156,526.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 53,703.
The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 10,691.
The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,155 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 94,695. The active cases in the city stands at 13,744 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,315.
India, the world's third worst-hit country on Sunday recorded close to 49,000 (48,661) cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to over 13.8 lakh cases while the death toll crossed 32,000 (32,063) with 675 deaths in just one hour.
According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of cases in India reached 13,85,522 of which 32,063 people have lost their lives while 8,85,577 have recovered.
The total number of active cases are 4,67,882 cases. Maharashtra remained the worst hit state after recording a single-day spike of 9,251 cases taking the state's tally to 3,66,368 of which 13,389 people have died of the deadly disease.
New structures found in Pangong Tso, Chinese intrusion in India continue
