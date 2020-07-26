logo
FYJC 2020 Amravati: Student Registration starts, use this direct link

Student Registration for FYJC Amravati along with Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Nashik simultaneously started at 11:00 am today

Sunday July 26, 2020 6:27 PM, ummid.com News Network

FYJC 2020 Amravati

FYJC Amravati Admission 2020: Maharashtra Education Department has started Online Registration of students in Amravati willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2020-21 from today i.e. July 26 through the official website amravati.11thadmission.org.in.

FYJC Amravati Admission 2020 Registration Steps

  1. Click here to go to the official website: amravati.11thadmission.org.in.
  2. Click on "Student Registration" on right side bar of the home page.
  3. Enter all the relevant fields including log-in ID and Password.
  4. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.
  5. Click on Register button.
  6. Retain and save your ID and Password for future use.

Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Amravati and adjoining areas in the corporation along with Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune has simultaneously started online at 11:00 am today.

Students in Amravati should note that log-in ID created at the time of Mock Registration will not work. A fresh ID is needed to be created.

FYJC Amravati Part 1 Form 2020

FYJC Amravati students should note that you will be allowed to register yourself and create the user ID and Password from today. Filling of FYJC Part 1 Form will start on August 01, 2020.

A student can register him or her after August 01, 2020 also.

FYJC Amravati Admission 2020 Process

The first step for FYJC Amravati 11th Admission is filling of the Part 1 form. According to the FYJC Admission Revised Schedule 2020, Part One form filling will start from August 01, 2020.

FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Interested students will need to go to the FYJC 2020 website to fill the Part One form. Part One Form can be filled before the declaration of Class 10 Matric result.

FYJC Part Two form will be filled only after Maharashtra Class 10 SSC result is declared. The date to release FYJC Merit List 2020 will be declared later on.

