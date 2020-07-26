logo
FYJC Aurangabad Admission 2020: Live Link for Student Registration

Student Registration for FYJC Aurangabad along with Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik simultaneously started at 11:00 am today

Sunday July 26, 2020 3:46 PM, ummid.com News Network

FYJC Aurangabad

FYJC Aurangabad Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has started Online Registration of students in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2020-21 from today i.e. July 26 through the official website aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in.

FYJC Aurangabad Admission 2020 Registration Steps

  1. Click here to go to the official website: aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in.
  2. Click on "Student Registration" on right side bar of the home page.
  3. Enter all the relevant fields including log-in ID and Password.
  4. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.
  5. Click on Register button.
  6. Retain and save your ID and Password for future use.

Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Aurangabad and other areas in the corporation along with Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Pune has simultaneously started online at 11:00 am today.

Students in Aurangabad should note that log-in ID created at the time of Mock Registration will not work. A fresh ID is needed to be created.

FYJC Aurangabad Part 1 Form 2020

FYJC Aurangabad students should note that you will be allowed to register yourself and create the user ID and Password from today. Filling of FYJC Part 1 Form will start on August 01, 2020.

A student can register him or her after August 01, 2020 also.

FYJC Aurangabad Admission 2020 Process

The first step for FYJC Aurangabad 11th Admission is filling of the Part 1 form. According to the FYJC Admission Revised Schedule 2020, Part One form filling will start from August 01, 2020.

FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Interested students will need to go to the FYJC 2020 website to fill the Part One form. Part One Form can be filled before the declaration of Class 10 Matric result.

FYJC Part Two form will be filled only after Maharashtra Class 10 SSC result is declared.

