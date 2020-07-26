logo
Over 5K new cases Sunday, Karnataka Corona count inches closer to one lakh

Sunday July 26, 2020 10:39 PM, IANS

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 5,199 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally to 96,141, and 82 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the toll to 1,878, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, here on Sunday.

The state capital Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus, recording the highest number of cases everyday.

During the day, the city reported 1,950 cases raising the tally to 45,453. Of this, 33,156 are active.

However, the city's share of active cases in the state has fallen to 57 per cent, gradually declining from 62 per cent a week ago.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Ballari accounted for 579 patients, followed by Mysuru (230), Bengaluru Rural (213), Dakshina Kannada (199) and Udupi (169).

On a positive note, 2,088 patients have been discharged, raising the number of discharges to 35,838. Of the total cases, 58,417 are active and 632 in ICUs.

India, the world's third worst-hit country on Sunday recorded close to 49,000 (48,661) cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to over 13.8 lakh cases while the death toll crossed 32,000 (32,063) with 675 deaths in just one hour.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of cases in India reached 13,85,522 of which 32,063 people have lost their lives while 8,85,577 have recovered.

The total number of active cases are 4,67,882 cases. Maharashtra remained the worst hit state after recording a single-day spike of 9,251 cases taking the state's tally to 3,66,368 of which 13,389 people have died of the deadly disease.

