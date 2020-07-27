Its raining Memes, GIFs as Final Year #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC back on Twitter

Mumbai: After a week's lull, students are back on Twitter with yet another campaign seeking cancellation of the Final Year University Exams amidst novel Coronavirus pandemic.
The students have been consistantly raising their demands using innovative and interesting memes, GIFs and video clips, and also sarcastic comments flooding the social media site Twitter.
The students campaigns on twitter were among the top trends. But, they took a break as universities prepare for the final exams. The students however are back on the micro blogging site ahead of the hearing on a number of petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the new UGC Guidelines.
"I am fully prepared to Argue our UGC Petition before Supreme Court today. We have also submitted detailed grounds through WP & Additional Affidavit", Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava wrote on Twitter today morning.
"We will pray Hon’ble Supreme Court to Grant relief to dear students today #31StudentsInSCForJustice #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC", he added.
And, the students soon followed with floods of new and interesting memes sending hash tag #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC among the top Twitter trend of the day. Sample some of them:
Exams not more important than life. Portions not complete. Don't want to die #31StudentsInSCForJustice@PMOIndia@HRDMinistry@ugc_india@AmitShah@DrRPNishank#StudentsInSCAgainstUGC pic.twitter.com/6ksPHSBpLY— (@koushikghosh522) July 27, 2020
Conducting exams in this catastrophic situation, putting our lives at risk, we really didn't expect this from you UGC we would like to live rather than being in deathbed holding a degree certificate #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC pic.twitter.com/UKeB9WHoK7— Final Year Students (@finalstudents_) July 27, 2020
#StudentsInSCAgainstUGC@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry @ugc_india @DrRPNishank@AmitShah@India_NHRCJust one picture is enough to show our present conditionpic.twitter.com/FDOtgdGGiT— Ayan Pallab (@AyanPallab1) July 27, 2020
What a hazardous outcome will it be if exams are conducted in these crisis? Even the imagination of it sends goosebumps. The govt should start caring for the student lives.@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry @ugc_india @DrRPNishank@AmitShah#StudentsInSCAgainstUGC pic.twitter.com/pBH1Pl1CpI— Ankana Bera (@AnkanaBera1) July 27, 2020
V r begging our lives. Hon. Supreme Court & @narendramodi ji pls save us.Cancel final year exams & give us degree on basis of previous performance.We trust u & know that u will help us. Hope for Right Justice. #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC@PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/18dwrkqqhm— Final Year Students (@finalstudents_) July 27, 2020
#StudentsInSCAgainstUGCPromote every student in India because life of students is more important than exam and think about it@ugc_india @OfficialIGNOU @DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry @PMOIndia @ndtv @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/J1k9vhJyNn— Arun kumar (@Arunkum82880268) July 27, 2020
Why exams are in this pandemic situation,stop exam and save us.Let's speed up trend @PMOIndia @HRDMinistry@ugc_india @DrRPNishank@AmitShah @India_NHRC@PMOIndia @NetajiOpen#31StudentsInSCForJustice#StudentsInSCAgainstUGC pic.twitter.com/Bf2xg7xOZM— (@koushikghosh522) July 27, 2020
Do Students Lives Matter? #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC#Students@anubha1812 @DrAshwani_Kumar @FinalStudents @advocate_alakh @nidhiindiatv @GujaratUnion_ pic.twitter.com/6GPJPgD1Iy— max (@Y31949460) July 27, 2020
#StudentsInSCAgainstUGCWake up @DrRPNishank@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry @ugc_india@AmitShah@India_NHRC pic.twitter.com/Ar4h0PZ3Bt— #BengalAgainstExam (@BengalAgainstE1) July 27, 2020
#StudentsInSCAgainstUGCPandemic happens once in a century. Mature decision must be taken by our govt.Ugc stop childishness cancel exams.#StudentsInSCAgainstUGC @PMOIndia @AmitShah @ugc_india @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/DKYKdRmmDW— Upendra Kumar chinthaloori (@u_chinthaloori) July 27, 2020
In these uncertain times coming up with the decision of conducting exams is worst for students. UGC must have thought of Students rather than their personal benifits.@PMOIndia @ugc_india @DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@AmitShah#31StudentsInSCForJustice#StudentsInSCAgainstUGC pic.twitter.com/bK9dblVQ7n
In these uncertain times coming up with the decision of conducting exams is worst for students. UGC must have thought of Students rather than their personal benifits.@PMOIndia @ugc_india @DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@AmitShah#31StudentsInSCForJustice#StudentsInSCAgainstUGC pic.twitter.com/bK9dblVQ7n
#StudentsInSCAgainstUGCDont underestimate Students' Power coz we are crores in numbers@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry @ugc_india @DrRPNishank@AmitShah@India_NHRC pic.twitter.com/vfNL1oOEba— Rittik Saha (@myself_rittik) July 27, 2020
#StudentsInSCAgainstUGCWill we assume that all decisions in India are made from a manmade set of guidelines that can't be changed no matter how many people will suffer,be depressed Right UGC?Oh! I forgot mental health is a joke here. @DrRPNishank#31StudentsInSCForJustice pic.twitter.com/KRYbgyJDWJ— M.P. Students Unity (IND) (@MPStudentsUnity) July 27, 2020
I don't know why UGC wants to take exams for final year we all are got our previous results by taking farely examination. #31StudentsInSCForJustice we request you for justice @PMOIndia @HRDMinistry @AmitShah @ugc_india @anubha1812 @advocate_alakh#StudentsInSCAgainstUGC pic.twitter.com/fWCP5h0139— Madhusree Bhattacharya (@MadhusreeBhatt4) July 27, 2020
#StudentsInSCAgainstUGCHope we will get JUSTICE from Supreme Court@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry @ugc_india @DrRPNishank@AmitShah@India_NHRC pic.twitter.com/Ukd1I5TtfQ— #BengalAgainstExam (@BengalAgainstE1) July 27, 2020
Our 31 friends knocked the door of Hon. Supreme Court against UGC for justice.These 31 students are representatives of more than 31 lakh students.#StudentsInSCAgainstUGCOur demand : Cancel final year exams.Don't play with lives of students & their family.— Liton Sjd (@LitonSjd) July 27, 2020
Attending to exams is Not Same for ALLStudents.Some local Students will attend for exams easily.What about Non-local Students like This students have to reach theExam Centers by bus there will be No Proper SocialDistance #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC @ugc_india @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/yMMJXRyi5v— BikashBarik (@bikash_barik02) July 27, 2020
