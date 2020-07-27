logo
Its raining Memes, GIFs as Final Year #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC back on Twitter

Students are back on Twitter ahead of the hearing on a number of petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the new UGC Guidelines

Monday July 27, 2020 12:25 PM, ummid.com News Network

SC hearing on New UGC Guidelines

Mumbai: After a week's lull, students are back on Twitter with yet another campaign seeking cancellation of the Final Year University Exams amidst novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The students have been consistantly raising their demands using innovative and interesting memes, GIFs and video clips, and also sarcastic comments flooding the social media site Twitter.

The students campaigns on twitter were among the top trends. But, they took a break as universities prepare for the final exams. The students however are back on the micro blogging site ahead of the hearing on a number of petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the new UGC Guidelines.

"I am fully prepared to Argue our UGC Petition before Supreme Court today. We have also submitted detailed grounds through WP & Additional Affidavit", Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava wrote on Twitter today morning.

"We will pray Hon’ble Supreme Court to Grant relief to dear students today #31StudentsInSCForJustice #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC", he added.

And, the students soon followed with floods of new and interesting memes sending hash tag #StudentsInSCAgainstUGC among the top Twitter trend of the day. Sample some of them:

