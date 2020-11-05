MCC NEET UG 2020 Seat Allotment Round 1 delayed - latest update

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has delayed the Seat Allotment of MCC NEET 2020 UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling till further notice.
"The Seat processing for round -1 of UG Counseling 2020 has been delayed. Please Stay in touch with the website for updates on declaration of Result", the Medical Council Committee (MCC) said in the latest update on seat allocation.
As per the original counselling schedule, Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) was supposed to publish on its official website mcc.nic.in the Seat Allotment Result 2020 of MCC NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Thursday November 5.
The round 1 allotment has however been delayed. The MCC has not announced new date and time to declare the allotment result.
Once published the MCC NEET UG seat allotment will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET MBBS/BDS Undergraduate Counselling should
The reporting time and date for the candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET MBBS/BDS Undergraduate Counselling as per the original schedule was from November 06 to 12, 2020. But, since the declaration of result is delayed, reporting time and date will also change.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Wednesday October 28, 2020 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
The last date of registration and choice filling/locking was November 2. The Choice Filling and Locking facility was however extended till 08:00 AM of November 4.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2020 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
