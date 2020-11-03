CSAB NEUT Counselling 2020: Last date to apply Nov 4

CSAB NEUT Counselling 2020: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started Provisional Registration of the Engineering and Architecture students for the CSAB NEUT 2020 JEE Main Counselling from October 23.
The last date to apply for CSAB NEUT 2020 Counselling is November 4. Hence the candidates who have so far not registered should apply before Nov 4. Last date for choice filling is Nov 6.
Online provisional Registration and uploading of documents / response by candidate to query (if required). [Engg. & Arch, and Pharmacy] - October 23 to November 4, 2020.
Checking of documents including domicile and category certificates by the DTEs of respective North Eastern States/UTs/NERIST, response by candidate to query (if required), Finalization of registration [Engg. & Arch.] - Oct 24 to Nov 5, 2020.
Filling Up the Choices Starts [Engg. & Arch.](Candidates will be permitted to fill choices only after successful registration and document verification) - October 24 to November 6, 2020.
First Round of Seat Allotment - November 13, 2020.
Online reporting: Online payment of counseling and seat allotment/acceptance fee of Rs. 3,000/- and exercising options (Float/Slide/Freeze) by the candidates who have been allotted seats against first Round of allotment. (Candidates exercising the Freeze option can download Allotment Letter and Provisional Admission Letter and proceed for final admission at allotted Institute as per schedule) - November 14 to 19, 2020.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India took a policy decision in 2002 to conduct an All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) annually, doing away with many of the large number of entrance examinations that were being conducted till then by various institutes in the country for admission to undergraduate degree programmes in the disciplines of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning. This initiative has been widely accepted and appreciated.
A Central Counselling Board (CCB) constituted by the Govt. of India coordinated admissions to UG degree programmes in engineering, technology and architecture in respect of selected institutes till 2012. From 2013 onwards, CCB and AIEEE have been renamed as Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and JEE (Main) respectively.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) conducts counseling for North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT). For further details, Information Brochure of CSAB NEUT 2020 Counseling can be downloaded from the website.
