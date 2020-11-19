Odisha seeks NMC nod to start admission in new medical colleges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday directed the officials concerned to move the National Medical Commission (NMC) for necessary permission to commence admissions in three new medical colleges from next academic session.
The Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSR) at Talcher, Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh, and Jagannath Medical College and Hospital at Puri will take in 100 students each per year.
The NMC is a regulatory body of 33 members to regulate medical education and medical professionals in India. It replaced the Medical Council of India on September 25, 2020.
While reviewing the progress of the medical colleges, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy also directed officials to ensure complete furnishing of the buildings by December.
These institutions would also provide tertiary healthcare facilities, said a health official.
The Talcher college supported by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd would be run through a trust on 'no profit no loss basis'. The medical college at Sundargarh is supported by NTPC.
Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSR) was established by Coal India limited. On the other hand Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh is established and funded by NTPC - National Thermal Power Corporation.
Jagannath Medical College and Hospital is located in the popular Hindu holy land Puri and is established and run by the government
