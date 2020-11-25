KEA UGNEET 2020 1st Round Allotment, Cutoff published

KEA NEET UG 2020 First Round Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA UG NEET 2020 First Round Cutoff and Allotment Result of the students who have applied for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.
KEA UG NEET First Round Allotment result was originally scheduled to be published on Nov 24. It was however delayed by a day and released today afternoon.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st round will be allowed to exercise choices between Nov 26 to 27 up to 08:00 pm.
On the other hand, date for payment of fee (by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates) and downloading of admission order, and deposition of original documents is fixed as Nov 26 to 28.
KEA had started Option Entry for medical admission on Nov 21. Before that it had released Seat Matrix.
KEA had also released 05 different lists having the names of newly registered but not uploaded documents for UG NEET - 2020, newly registered candidates, candidates , subsequently applied for modification for UG NEET 2020, candidates, not changed (without modification) for UG NEET 2020, and UG NEET 2020 (Non - Karnataka candidates).
