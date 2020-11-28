MHT CET 2020 Result - Direct Link to Check

MHT CET 2020 Result: The Maharashtra CET Cell is set to declare MHT CET 2020 result on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org today i.e. Saturday November 28, 2020.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell says, MHT CET Result will be accessible to candidates via candidate log-in. Hence students can also log-in using ID and Password and access their CET score and rank in the Merit List.
Publishing MAH CET 2020 result in PDF and through direct link is also a strong possibility because the state cet cell has in the last two days released the result of other CETs, including MAH MCA CET 2020 and MAH LLB (Integrated) CET 2020, in PDF which can be downloaded and accessed directly.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has not mentioned any specific date and time to publish MHT CET result. However, in an official notification confirming the release of MHT CET Answer Key, it said MHT CET result will be declared by November 28.
Candidates should note that MHT CET result of PCB and PCM both groups in regular and additional sessions will be declared by today afternoon. The result should also contain details of toppers and top 10 rank holders in the merit list.
MHT CET is held every year in the month of May. This year too it was originally scheduled on May 5, 2020. The exam was however rescheduled mutliple times, and finally conducted in October.
While MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) was conducted from October 1 to 9, MHT CET PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) started on October 12 and continued till October 20.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell also conducted additional session for the students from the Mumbai Region who could not attend the important test because of power outage.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) had released on its official website mahacet.org the MHT CET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates on November 10.
