European Commission bats for new Digital Education Action Plan

Brussels: The European Commission has adopted the new Digital Education Action Plan, reflecting lessons learned from the coronavirus crisis and devising a plan for a high-performing digital education eco-system, according to an official statement.
In the statement, the Commission said that the plan proposes a set of initiatives for high-quality, inclusive and accessible digital education in Europe.
"It is a call to action to make education and training systems truly fit for the digital age. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put distance learning at the centre of education practices", the statement said.
"This has shed light on the pressing need to improve digital education, as a key strategic objective for high-quality teaching and learning in the digital age," it added.
The Action Plan has two long-term strategic priorities:
First, fostering the development of a high-performing digital education ecosystem and second, enhancing digital competences for the digital transformation.
"Education and training have faced huge disruption due to Covid-19 and a quick shift to distance and online learning. The mass use of technology has revealed gaps and exposed weaknesses," the statement quoted Executive Vice President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager as saying.
"This is also an opportunity to reset education and training for the digital age. Ninety-five of respondents to the public consultation on the Digital Education Action Plan see the crisis as a turning point for the way technology is used in education and training.
"This is a momentum to shape and modernise education for the digital age," she added.
