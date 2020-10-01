Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G Rolled Out: Where and How to Buy

San Francisco: Google has finally announced the Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G that is a 5G version of the Pixel 4a during its 'Launch Night In' event.
Both the new smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, dual rear cameras as well as an 8MP selfie camera and features a hole-punch display design.
Announcing the launch, Google in a statement issued Wednesday said:
"Like all Pixel devices, security and safety are paramount in Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. Both devices come with our TitanTM M security chip to help keep your on-device data safe and secure, and both phones will get three years of software and security updates."
Google Pixel 5 will be available at $699, whereas the Google Pixel 4a 5G starts at $499.
Both smartphones will first be available in 5G markets -- Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.
The Pixel 4a 5G will launch first in Japan on October 15, and begin rolling out in other countries from November, while the Pixel 5 will be available across all 9 countries from October 15.
The Pixel 5 features a 6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, one of the newest premium mid-range SoC released by the US chipmaker paired with an 8GB RAM on the 5 while there is a sole 128GB storage option.
The SD765G chipset is equipped with an X52 modem that enables 5G connectivity. Sub-6 is supported on all Pixel 5 versions, while in some countries it will also work on mmWave networks.
The device comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the device features an 8MP snapper at the front.
The phone houses a 4,080mAh battery on the Pixel 5 that supports 18W fast charging.
The Pixel 4a 5G packs a 6.2-inch OLED screen which makes it bigger than the 4a. The phone only comes with the standard 60Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.
The Pixel 4a 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. For selfies, the Pixel 4a 5G features an 8MP shooter at the front.
The smartphone packs a slightly smaller 3,885mAH battery compared to the Pixel 5 but retains the 18W fast charging support.
